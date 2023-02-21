Reviewing OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) and Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) and Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptiNose and Frequency Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $74.65 million 1.96 -$82.30 million ($0.95) -1.84 Frequency Therapeutics $14.07 million 1.67 -$84.69 million ($2.45) -0.27

OptiNose has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Therapeutics. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frequency Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -96.64% N/A -57.05% Frequency Therapeutics N/A -81.38% -53.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares OptiNose and Frequency Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OptiNose and Frequency Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 2 0 3.00 Frequency Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

OptiNose currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 987.12%. Given Frequency Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frequency Therapeutics is more favorable than OptiNose.

Volatility and Risk

OptiNose has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of OptiNose shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of OptiNose shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OptiNose beats Frequency Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of FX-322, as well as collaboration and licensing agreements with Massachusetts Eye and Ear, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Scripps Research Institute, and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

