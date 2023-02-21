Reviewing PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PHX Minerals and Halcon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.33%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $53.49 million 2.05 $20.41 million $0.48 6.25 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

This table compares PHX Minerals and Halcon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PHX Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halcon Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 30.95% 24.51% 16.70% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Halcon Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Halcon Resources

(Get Rating)

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.