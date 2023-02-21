RGM Capital LLC Has $43.70 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

RGM Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,456 shares during the period. Entegris comprises about 2.8% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $43,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 181.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,091,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,592,000 after buying an additional 702,816 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,253,000 after buying an additional 472,922 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,508,000 after buying an additional 381,204 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,044,000 after buying an additional 378,506 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. 397,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

