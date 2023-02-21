RGM Capital LLC Purchases 224,576 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,576 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 4.8% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Dynatrace worth $74,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 125,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 582,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

