RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0671 dividend. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

