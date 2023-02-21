Robert W. Baird Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $34.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Stock Performance

CHUY opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.