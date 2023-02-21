Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down to $40.88

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.88, but opened at $39.31. Roblox shares last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 2,904,578 shares.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,776 shares of company stock worth $17,866,597 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

