Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.06 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,793.43 or 0.07289006 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $361.38 million and $6.06 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00419095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.49 or 0.27761627 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,502 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,823.61804426 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10,935,770.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.