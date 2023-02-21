Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $948.13 million and $11.05 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $49.42 or 0.00198410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,185,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

