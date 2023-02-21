Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 0.86. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.