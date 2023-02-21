Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.45.

RY stock opened at C$138.79 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$144.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.26. The stock has a market cap of C$191.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

