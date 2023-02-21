RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Up 0.2%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 20,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 273,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,006 shares during the last quarter.

