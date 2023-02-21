Safe Price Up 3.2% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Safe has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $283.33 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $13.60 or 0.00055657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.86081352 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

