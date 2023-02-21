Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,332.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $165.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average is $154.37. The company has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

