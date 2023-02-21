Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires 475,274 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,274 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises about 1.8% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $99,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

