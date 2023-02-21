Samlyn Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 366,629 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $35,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,490. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

