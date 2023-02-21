Samlyn Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,032,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,961,000. PayPal comprises 3.3% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of PayPal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

