Samlyn Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,291 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Bumble worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMBL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth $76,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 220.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bumble by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,952. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

