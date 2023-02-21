Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases 68,902 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 2.94% of Dine Brands Global worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DIN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,025. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.76. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

