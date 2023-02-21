Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,536,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.99% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISEE. State Street Corp boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after buying an additional 2,317,598 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,275,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,134,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,003.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 797,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 725,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISEE traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. 1,371,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,771. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $112,659.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,212.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

