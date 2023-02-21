Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 265,694 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 265,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 259.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,210,000 after buying an additional 1,632,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 49.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,671,000 after buying an additional 1,441,028 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in DoorDash by 100.0% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,425,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,436 shares of company stock worth $4,880,060 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,258. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

