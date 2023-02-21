Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 265,694 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 265,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,139,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 259.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,210,000 after buying an additional 1,632,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 49.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,671,000 after buying an additional 1,441,028 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in DoorDash by 100.0% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,425,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at DoorDash
In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,436 shares of company stock worth $4,880,060 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
