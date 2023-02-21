Samuel Heath & Sons plc (HSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HSM opened at GBX 450 ($5.42) on Tuesday. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 52 week low of GBX 350 ($4.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 680 ($8.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 450 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 519.13. The company has a market capitalization of £11.40 million and a PE ratio of 865.38.

Samuel Heath & Sons plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. It offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

