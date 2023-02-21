Sanders Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 91,116 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 5.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Cigna worth $2,043,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

NYSE CI traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.90. 88,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $218.52 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

