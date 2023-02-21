Sanders Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $999,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,273. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $59.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

