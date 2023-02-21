Sanders Capital LLC Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 1.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 1.55% of D.R. Horton worth $363,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.3 %

DHI stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.21. 524,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.