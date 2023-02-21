Sanders Capital LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sanders Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,094,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 0.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Truist Financial worth $134,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

TFC traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,682. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

