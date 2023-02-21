Sanders Capital LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 271,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,792. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

