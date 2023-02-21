Sandia Investment Management LP Increases Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Sandia Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 147.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 419,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,300 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 98,992 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LMACU traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,885. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

