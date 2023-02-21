Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,349. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

