Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. 363,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,235. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $59.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.