Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 968 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,162. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

