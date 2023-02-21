Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.0 %

Sanofi stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 379,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

