SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.74. 266,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,804. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SBA Communications

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

