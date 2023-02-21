Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,553,000 after purchasing an additional 567,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after purchasing an additional 362,744 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after buying an additional 206,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.56. 53,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

