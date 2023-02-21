Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47.

