Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $142.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,839 shares of company stock worth $10,987,543 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.