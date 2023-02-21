SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 76,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,609,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 552,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

APPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

AppHarvest stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 936,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,066. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

