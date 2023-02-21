SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,854 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 132,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HNW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,863. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

