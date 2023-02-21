SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,092 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,110. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

