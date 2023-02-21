SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,931 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kyndryl by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. 915,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,267. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

