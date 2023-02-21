SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. 2,658,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

