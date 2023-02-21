SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,276. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

