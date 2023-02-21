SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. 1,071,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.