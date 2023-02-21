Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $24.63 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Secret has traded 101.7% higher against the dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $24.63 million and approximately $27,289.55 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00834011 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $20,074.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

