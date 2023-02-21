Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $155.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Security National Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

