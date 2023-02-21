Seele-N (SEELE) Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $103.87 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029141 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00214121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,650.60 or 0.99988186 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00439448 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,333,410.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

