Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $274,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $158.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

