Serco Group (LON:SRP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 205.83 ($2.48).

Shares of Serco Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 153.40 ($1.85). 2,449,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 199 ($2.40).

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05), for a total value of £3,204,500 ($3,858,983.62).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

