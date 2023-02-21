Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Stories

