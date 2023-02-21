Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.66. 383,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

